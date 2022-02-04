Thursday, Feb. 3
At 12:05 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Brandon Tyrone Green, 34, of Oelwein, on a charge of operating while intoxicated — serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a citizen’s report of a driving complaint in the 100 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
At 9:09 a.m. Oelwein Police cited and released Karrie Ann Hansen, 42, of Oelwein, on a charge of driving while license suspended. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Seventh Street Southeast.
At 2:14 p.m. Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 10th Street and South Frederick Avenue. A Chevrolet truck driven by Kayla Voges collided with a GMC truck driven by Sandra Tudor of Independence. Initial estimates of damage were $1500 to the vehicle driven by Voges and $1500 to the vehicle driven by Tudor. Voges was cited with failure to yield upon entering a roadway. The Oelwein Police were assisted by Mercy Oelwein Ambulance and the Oelwein Fire Department.
Friday, Jan. 28
At 10 a.m. Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident in the 800 block of Fifth Street Southeast. A Ford truck driven by Paul Fritz collided with a GMC truck driven by Catherine Twitty. Initial estimates of damages were $500 to the vehicle driven by Fritz and $1500 to the vehicle driven by Twitty.
At 3:31 p.m. Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident in the 300 block of First Avenue Southeast. A Dodge truck driven by Axel Fousek collided with a tree. Initial estimate of damage was more than $1500 to the vehicle driven by Fousek.
Monday, Jan. 24
At 7:56 a.m. Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of First Street and Fifth Avenue Southeast. A Chrysler van driven by Veronica Prouty collided with a utility pole. Initial estimate of damage was $5000 to Prouty’s vehicle.
