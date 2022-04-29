Wednesday, April 27
At 3:50 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of First Street SE and Highway 150 in Oelwein. The officer determined Seth Wayne Brehme, 17, of Randalia, driving a 2005 Chevrolet pickup, traveling southbound on Highway 150, was signaling a lane change when Isabelle Steinbronn, 18, of Maynard, driving a 2016 GMC pickup, stopped at First Street SE eastbound and left the stop sign before it was safe to do so, striking the passenger side of Brehme’s vehicle. Both vehicles sustained over $10,000 in damages. No injuries were reported, and Isabelle Steinbronn was found to be at fault for this incident.
Sunday, April 24
At 4:51 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Matthew Wade Stacey, 28, of Oelwein, on Fayette County warrants for violation of probation — felony, possession of drug paraphernalia — simple misdemeanor, possession of controlled substance, marijuana and methamphetamine — serious misdemeanor, and domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood. In addition to the warrants Stacey was also charged with possession of controlled substance 2nd offense — aggravated misdemeanor, possession of controlled substance 3rd or subsequent offense — aggravated misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia — simple misdemeanor, and providing false identification information — simple misdemeanor. Stacey was also cited for two counts of bicyclist failing to obey stop sign.