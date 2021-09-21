Monday, Sept. 20
At 3:01 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Brenda Dee Steele, 54, of Oelwein for public intoxication and interference with official acts – both simple misdemeanors. The arrest was made in the 100 block of East Charles Street after a citizen’s report of an intoxicated person.
Thursday, Sept. 16
At 1:53 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Anthony Michael Euvino, 40, of Waterloo, on a Fayette County warrant for charges of criminal mischief 2nd degree and going armed with intent. Euvino was arrested in the 200 block of First Avenue Southeast.
At 8:23 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Gary Lee Cooper, 67, of Oelwein, for public intoxication 0 simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made after a citizen’s report of an intoxicated person in the 100 block of South Frederick Avenue.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
At 6:19 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Skylar Joseph Buhr, 32, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant for failure to complete IDAP. Buhr was arrested in the 1200 block of South Frederick Avenue.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
At 10:10 a.m. Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident in the 10 block of East Charles Street. A 2007 Dodge Charger driven by Abby Green collided with a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robert Ries. Initial estimates of damage were $5,000 to Green’s vehicle and $1,500 to Ries’ pickup. Charges were not reported.
Monday, Sept. 13
At 3:23 p.m. Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident at Third Street and Seventh Avenue SW. A 2013 Ford F150 driven by Frederick Cook collided with a 2004 Nissan Titan driven by Dennis Nuss. Initial estimates of damage were $5,000 to the vehicle driven by Cook and $10,000 to the vehicle driven by Nuss. Cook was cited for failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way. The Oelwein Police Department was assisted by Mercy Oelwein Ambulance and the Oelwein Fire Department.
At 7:59 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Tanner Alan Steggall, 19, of Oelwein, on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon — aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Second Avenue SE in Oelwein.