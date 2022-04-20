Monday, April 18
At 1:17 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Miranda Rose Baillargeon, 37, of Oelwein, on charges of burglary 3rd degree — felony, theft 4th degree — serious misdemeanor, possession of controlled substance — felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a theft in the 600 block of South Frederick Ave.
Saturday, April 16
At 6:45 p.m. Oelwein Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue SE. Officers arrested Judas David Leandro, 37, of Oelwein on charges of domestic assault causing bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance, both serious misdemeanors.