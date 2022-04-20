Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Monday, April 18

At 1:17 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Miranda Rose Baillargeon, 37, of Oelwein, on charges of burglary 3rd degree — felony, theft 4th degree — serious misdemeanor, possession of controlled substance — felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a theft in the 600 block of South Frederick Ave.

Saturday, April 16

At 6:45 p.m. Oelwein Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue SE. Officers arrested Judas David Leandro, 37, of Oelwein on charges of domestic assault causing bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance, both serious misdemeanors.

Tags

Trending Food Videos