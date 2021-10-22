Wednesday, Oct. 20
At 8:28 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Heather Ann Annis, 44, of Independence, on charges of eluding — felony, reckless driving — simple misdemeanor, interference with official acts — serious misdemeanor, and interference with official acts — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Charles Street.
Monday, Oct. 18
At 2:33 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Gage Mathew Durnan, 22, of Garnavillo, on a charge of driving while license revoked — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Second Street SE.
At 11:56 a.m. on October 18th, 2021, Oelwein Police arrested Joseph Glenn Kane, 23, of Maynard. Kane was arrested on a charge of Domestic Abuse Assault Displaying or Using a Weapon — aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made after a disturbance was reported in the 200 block of 1st Ave SE in Oelwein.
Sunday, Oct. 17
At 3:26 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Clayton Allen Bushaw, 26, of Oelwein, in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue SE on a Fayette County warrant for violation of probation.
Saturday, Oct. 16
At 6:29 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Austin Cody Maire, 25, of Oelwein, on a charge of no driver’s license — simple misdemeanor and a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of theft 5th degree. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 200 block of First Street SE.
At 6:46 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Michael Eugene Lien, 36, of Oelwein, for public intoxication — simple misdemeanor, interference with official acts — simple misdemeanor, and assault on persons in certain occupations — serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made in the 1300 block of South Frederick Avenue following a citizen’s report of an intoxicated subject.
Friday, Oct. 15
At 7:02 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Rick Alan Butterfield, 50, of Oelwein, in the 800 block of Seventh Avenue NE on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear.