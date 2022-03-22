Monday, March 21
At 12:06 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Sarah Jayne Moore, 32, of Oelwein, on a charge of assault on person in certain occupations — serious misdemeanor (three counts). This arrest was made after a report of a suspicious person in the 900 block of First Street NW in Oelwein.
At 1:10 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Miranda Rose Baillargeon, 36, of Oelwein, on a charge of unauthorized use of credit card — aggravated misdemeanor (four counts), assault causing bodily injury — serious misdemeanor, and assault — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made after a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of South Frederick Avenue in Oelwein.
Sunday, March 20
At 7:15 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Brady Leland Woodward, 23, of Oelwein, in the 400 block of West Charles Street on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while license suspended.
Saturday, March 19
At 8:34 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Lucas Doyle Bennett, 30, of Oelwein, in the 800 block of North Frederick Avenue on a Fayette County warrant for theft third degree. Bennett was also charged with possession of controlled substance — second offense.