Oelwein Police Log

Friday, April 1

At 11:46 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Brandon Tyrone Green, 34, of Oelwein, on a charge of domestic abuse assault — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Fifth Avenue SE.

