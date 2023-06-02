Tuesday, May 23
At 4:22 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Adam Thomas MacInnis, 18, of Oelwein. MacInnis was arrested in the 1000 block of First Avenue SW on Fayette County warrants for original charges of unlawful possession of prescription drugs (6 counts), and theft (5th degree).
Wednesday, May 24
At 8:21 p.m. officers cited Ray Devon Watkins, Jr., 28, of Oelwein, on a charge of driving while license suspended. This citation was made following a traffic stop at Second Ave and West Charles.
Friday, May 26
At 1:36 p.m. officers arrested Regina Rena Larsen, 50, of Oelwein, in the 500 block of Second Street SW on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while license suspended.
Saturday, May 27
At 4:28 p.m. officers arrested Lakoda Louise Christensen, 26, of Oelwein, on a charge of domestic abuse assault — serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of First Avenue NW.