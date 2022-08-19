Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Thursday, Aug. 18

At 7:15 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Nancy Lynn Long, 54, of Hazleton, in the 10 block of South Frederick Avenue on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear for debtor’s exam.

