Thursday, Aug. 18
At 7:15 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Nancy Lynn Long, 54, of Hazleton, in the 10 block of South Frederick Avenue on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear for debtor’s exam.
Updated: August 19, 2022 @ 6:40 pm
Wednesday, Aug. 17
At 7:16 p.m. officers arrested Justin Treyvun Davis, 23, of Oelwein, in the 400 block of 13th Avenue NW on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of operating while intoxicated — 1st offense.
At 11:33 p.m. officers arrested Anthony Michael South, 28, of Oelwein, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 10 block of South Frederick Avenue.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
At 3:02 p.m. officers arrested Juan Antonio Guzman Santos, 26, of Oelwein, on a charge of driving while license revoked — serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop at 12th Street SE and South Frederick Avenue.
