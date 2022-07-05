Saturday, July 2
At 1:30 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Michael John McAllister, 39, of Oelwein, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury — serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made after a disturbance was reported in the 10 block of First Street SW in Oelwein.
Police investigated a motor vehicle accident in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue SE at 4:47 p.m. A black Chevrolet Traverse driven by William Walker collided with a parked silver Hyundai Sonata owned by Charles McQueen. Initial estimates of damage were $1,000 to each vehicle.
Thursday, June 30
At 10:54 p.m. police arrested Adrian Noah Marcum, 18, of Oelwein, in the 2600 block of South Frederick Avenue on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of criminal mischief 3rd degree — aggravated misdemeanor.
Wednesday, June 29
At 6:17 a.m. police charged Crystal Marie Harris, 29, of West Union, with driving while license suspended, following a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Charles Street.
At 4:01 p.m. police arrested Robert James Mason-Montgomery, 18, and Zachary David Worthy, 24, both of Oelwein, for disorderly conduct / fighting — simple misdemeanors. The arrests were made following a report of two subjects fighting outside of the Oelwein Family Aquatics Center.