Saturday, July 23

At 4:58 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Joshua John Dugan, 44, of Oelwein, on charges of eluding — serious misdemeanor, operating under the influence (1st offense) — serious misdemeanor, and careless driving. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Frederick Avenue.

