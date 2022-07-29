At 4:58 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Joshua John Dugan, 44, of Oelwein, on charges of eluding — serious misdemeanor, operating under the influence (1st offense) — serious misdemeanor, and careless driving. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Frederick Avenue.
At 7:17 p.m. police arrested Shawn Douglas Manning, 33, of Oelwein, at First Avenue and Second Street NE on a Dubuque County warrant for violation of parole.
At 7:50 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Larry Edwin Shannon, 56, of Fairbank, in the 10 block of West Charles on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of reckless use of fire or explosives. Shannon was also charged with possession of controlled substance (3rd or subsequent) — felony.
At 1:48 p.m. police arrested Henry L Watts, 43, of Waterloo, on a charge of forgery — felony. This arrest was made following a report of someone using fake money in the 700 block of South Frederick Avenue.
At 6:04 p.m. police arrested Robert James Mason-Montgomery, 18, of Oelwein, in the 500 block of North Frederick Avenue on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of theft (4th degree).
At 3:42 p.m. police arrested Kistler Earl Prichett, 27, of Sumner, in the 10 block of Seventh Avenue NW on a Buchanan County warrant for an original charge of driving while license barred.
At 10:06 p.m. police arrested Lindsay Marie Nus, 34, of Oelwein, on charges of criminal mischief (4th degree) — serious misdemeanor, and trespassing (1st offense). This arrest was made after a disturbance was reported in the 100 block of 13th Avenue SW.
At 8:30 a.m. officers performed a traffic stop in the 1300 block of South Frederick and arrested Jammie Allen Aldrich, 37, of Oelwein, for driving while license suspended, interference with official acts, improper registration, and no insurance.
At 2:10 p.m. officers served an arrest warrant to a subject at the Oelwein Police Department. Kirk Lee Dahl, 69, of Oelwein, was arrested on original charges of domestic abuse assault, a serious misdemeanor.
Police have summoned into court Jennifer Rene Anderson, 40, of Oelwein, on a charge of trespass. The original incident occurred on July 25, at 12:10 p.m. in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue SW.