Wednesday, July 13

At 10:06 p.m. officers arrested Michael Dean Westcott, 29, of West Union, for possession of drug paraphernalia — simple misdemeanor, public intoxication — simple misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct (noise) — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a citizen’s report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Third Avenue SE.

At 10:43 p.m. officers arrested Destiny Marie Quario, 23, of Oelwein, in the 100 block of Third Avenue SE on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of theft 3rd degree.

