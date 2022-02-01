Saturday, Jan. 29
At 4:15 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Steven Duane Benton, 34, of Oelwein, on a charge of theft 3rd degree — aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made after a report of shoplifting in the 100 block of Second Street Southeast.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
At 7 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers arrested Kenneth Dale Bostic, 48, of West Union, on a Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant for operating a motor vehicle without Owner’s consent, two counts of violation of a no contact order and interference with official acts.