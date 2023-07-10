Sunday, July 9
At 11:45 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Damien Dijon Anderson, 35, of Oelwein, on a charge of domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made after a disturbance was reported in the 10 block of Sixth Street NE.
Tuesday, July 4
At 8:37 p.m. officers cited Richard Woods, 51, of Oelwein, on a charge of driving while license suspended. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 600 block of South Frederick Avenue.
Sunday, July 2
At 8:37 p.m. officers arrested Dean Stone, Jr., 46, of Oelwein, on charges of driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), SR-22 violation, fraudulent use of registration, and failure to provide proof of financial liability. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Frederick Avenue.
Thursday, June 29
At 1:29 p.m. officers arrested Anthony Michael Euvino, 42, of Oelwein, in the 700 block of South Frederick Avenue on a Fayette County warrant for parole violation.
At 10:15 p.m. officers arrested Nikki Raelynn Jones, 35, of Oelwein, in the 1300 block of Industrial Park Road on a Fayette County warrant for violation of a court order.