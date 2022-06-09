Wednesday, June 8
At 4:23 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Kimberly Marie Schoultz, 53, of Oelwein, in the 100 block of South Frederick Avenue on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of domestic abuse assault.
Tuesday, June 7
At 7:43 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Allyssa Michele Garrison, 27, of Oelwein, in the 10 block of South Frederick Avenue on three Fayette County warrants for probation violations.
Monday, June 6
At 10:56 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Richard Lee Murphy, 35, of West Union, in the 800 block of First Street NE on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of violation of parole.
At 2:43 p.m. Oelwein Police cited and released Brian Wendell Bass, 30, of Oelwein, for driving while license suspended. This citation was made following a traffic stop in the 200 block of Second Street NE.
At 11:23 p.m. Oelwein Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of Seventh Street and South Frederick Avenue. Christopher Allan Manning, 34, and Robert James Mason-Montgomery, 18, both of Oelwein, were both arrested on charges of disorderly conduct (fighting) — simple misdemeanor.
Sunday, June 5
At 2:19 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Michael Joseph Scott Pepin, 45, of Oelwein, in the 10 block of 12th Avenue SE on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of false imprisonment — serious misdemeanor.
At 7:54 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Joseph Jay Nolan II, 34, of Oelwein, on a charge of operating under the influence, 2nd offense — aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a citizen’s report of a barking dog in the 500 block of Third Avenue NW.
Thursday, June 2
At 1:59 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Megan Elizabeth McAllister, 32, of Oelwein, in the 10 block of South Frederick Avenue on a charge of public intoxication — simple misdemeanor.
Tuesday, May 31
At 11:28 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Michael Anthony Loudermilk, 52, of Hazleton, for driving while license barred — aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 800 block of Second Avenue SE.