Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

At 3:35 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Cindy Jean Stoneking, 48, of Oelwein, in the 900 block of Third Avenue NE on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear for a substance abuse compliance review hearing.

Tags

Trending Food Videos