Monday, Sept. 27
At 3:27 p.m., Oelwein Police arrested Clayton Allen Bushaw, 26, of Oelwein, in the 2400 block of South Frederick Ave on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of failure to appear on review of completion of batterer education.
At 4:16 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Ryan Patrick Nolan-Kringlen, 24, of Oelwein, on a charge of domestic abuse assault 3rd offense — felony. This arrest was made after a citizen’s report of a domestic disturbance in the 10 block of North Frederick Ave.
At 6:54 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Maureen Elizabeth Nolan, 63, of Oelwein, on a charge of public intoxication — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made after a citizen’s report of suspicious activity in the 100 block of First Ave SE.
Sunday, Sept. 26
At 4:07 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Jammie Allen Aldrich, 34, of Oelwein, on charges of driving while license suspended — simple misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, 3rd degree — aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a citizens report of a criminal mischief in the 400 block of 5th Ave NE.
At 8:28 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Zachary Alan Salladay, 34, of Oelwein, on a charge of driving while license suspended — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of 5th Ave SE.
Friday, Sept. 24
Oelwein Police are investigating a criminal mischief complaint received at 8:04 a.m. from the 200 block of 13th Ave NE. This incident remains under investigation.
Oelwein Police received a report of criminal mischief at 3:06 p.m. from the 700 block of 1st Ave NE. This incident remains under investigation.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
At 1:04 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Jordan Ellis Piper, 29, of Fayette, in the 100 block of Fifth Avenue SE on Fayette County warrants for original charges of theft 2nd degree and probation violation.
At 1:49 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Gregg Eugene Latham, 59, of Oelwein, following a traffic stop at 20th Street SE and Highway 150, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia — simple misdemeanor, drug tax stamp violation — felony, unlawful possession of prescription drugs — serious misdemeanor, possession of controlled substance 3rd or subsequent — felony, violation of restricted license, and failure to provide proof of financial liability.