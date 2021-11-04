Tuesday, Nov. 2
At 8:26 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Aaron Frank Bryant-Wright, 40, of Oelwein, on charges of operating under the influence (3rd offense) — felony, eluding (speed over 25 over limit) — aggravated misdemeanor, and driving while license revoked — serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made after a citizen’s report of a vehicle that left the scene of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 150 and East Charles Street in Oelwein. The Oelwein Police Department was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and the Independence Police Department.
Friday, Oct. 29
At 11:57 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Ashley Ann Ackerman, 27, of Oelwein, in the 400 block of East Charles on a Buchanan County warrant for failure to appear for original charges of possession of controlled substance — 2nd offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked.