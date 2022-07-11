Monday, July 11
At 1:27 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Clayton Dale Siegel, 44, of Oelwein, on a charge of domestic abuse assault (1st offense) — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue SW after a citizen’s report of a disturbance.
At 6:15 p.m. officers arrested Cheyenne Rayne Martin, 24, of Oelwein, in the 800 block of North Frederick Avenue on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of assault.
Saturday, July 9
At 9:57 p.m. officers arrested Robert Lee Waterman, 60, of Ionia. Waterman was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance (marijuana — 2nd offense) — serious misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia — simple misdemeanor, and driving while license suspended. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 10 block of First Avenue SE.