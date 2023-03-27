Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) has released it April menu for area senior centers.
In Oelwein, the senior center is located at the VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave., and is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday for coffee and conversation at 9 a.m. and a hot lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Persons planning to have lunch should reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
The April menu is as follows:
Monday, April 3
Potato crusted fish, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, baked cookie, fruit drink, tartar sauce.
Wednesday, April 5
Salisbury beef w/gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, multi-grain bread/margarine, strawberry applesauce, fruit drink.
Friday, April 7
Cheese omelet, tater gems, cinnamon roll, fresh seasonal fruit, fruit drink
Monday, April 10
Beef patty w/gravy, whipped potatoes, capri vegetable blend, pudding, fruit drink
Wednesday, April 12
Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, frosted cake, fruit drink
Friday, April 14
Ham rotini casserole, carrots, broccoli, baked cookie, milk
Monday, April 17
Polish sausage w/bun, cabbage w/sauerkraut, green beans, fresh seasonal fruti, fruit drink
Wednesday, April 19
Lemon pepper chicken, rice, diced beets, applesauce, fruit drink
Friday, April 21
Pork loin w/brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green peas, raspberry cheesecake pudding, milk
Monday, April 24
Breaded chicken patty w/wheat bun, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, baked cookie, fruit drink
Wednesday, April 26
The senior mealsite will be closed
Friday, April 28
BBQ pork rib patty w/bun, baked beans, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit, milk