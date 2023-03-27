Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) has released it April menu for area senior centers.

In Oelwein, the senior center is located at the VFW Post 1725, 120 N. Frederick Ave., and is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday for coffee and conversation at 9 a.m. and a hot lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Persons planning to have lunch should reserve a meal the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.

The April menu is as follows:

Monday, April 3

Potato crusted fish, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, baked cookie, fruit drink, tartar sauce.

Wednesday, April 5

Salisbury beef w/gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, multi-grain bread/margarine, strawberry applesauce, fruit drink.

Friday, April 7

Cheese omelet, tater gems, cinnamon roll, fresh seasonal fruit, fruit drink

Monday, April 10

Beef patty w/gravy, whipped potatoes, capri vegetable blend, pudding, fruit drink

Wednesday, April 12

Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, frosted cake, fruit drink

Friday, April 14

Ham rotini casserole, carrots, broccoli, baked cookie, milk

Monday, April 17

Polish sausage w/bun, cabbage w/sauerkraut, green beans, fresh seasonal fruti, fruit drink

Wednesday, April 19

Lemon pepper chicken, rice, diced beets, applesauce, fruit drink

Friday, April 21

Pork loin w/brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green peas, raspberry cheesecake pudding, milk

Monday, April 24

Breaded chicken patty w/wheat bun, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, baked cookie, fruit drink

Wednesday, April 26

The senior mealsite will be closed

Friday, April 28

BBQ pork rib patty w/bun, baked beans, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit, milk

Tags