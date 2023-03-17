How are your mathematical skills? Are you a good “numbers cruncher” in your head, with
paper and pencil, electric/battery operated calculators or solar powered for that matter that recharges batteries easily?
Brunsviga-Maschinenwerke made by Grimme, Natalis & Co. AG manufactured desk top calculators from the 1890’s-1957. The company was eventually absorbed by Olympia in 1959.
The Wilder Memorial Museum has a Brunsviga-Maschinenwerke calculator in its general store.
The doctor’s office next door to the store has an Oliver Typerwriter No. 9 on the doctor’s desk
Simple and easy to use are not words that would apply in their operation by appearances. Since the age of electronics has taken over, we are used to the advanced computerized operations of calculators and typewriters. Pencil and paper has almost been replaced. Of course, there’s a calculator in our cell phones, too.