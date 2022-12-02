Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

OELWEIN — Duane and Pam Ohrt, Oelwein, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple was married Dec. 9, 1972 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Ames.

Duane is a retired industrial engineer from the Donaldson Company and Caterpillar. Pam is an associate professor of journalism and communication at Wartburg College in Waverly, and was a longtime newscaster at KOEL Radio in Oelwein.

