A Waterloo man was killed in a collision with a semi tractor-trailer Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highway 63 and county road C33 in Bremer County.
The Iowa State Patrol reports Chad Workman, 43, was driving a 2016 Dodge Caravan southbound on Hwy 63 at 8:45 a.m. and came up on a 2015 Freightliner driven by Jose Agular Soto, 33, of New Hampton, also southbound. Soto had slowed for traffic crossing Hwy 63 and while resuming speed, Workman rear-ended the tractor-trailer and died in the crash.
Soto was injured and taken to Allen Unity Point Hospital via Tripoli Ambulance.
Investigation continues by the State Patrol. Assisting at the scene were Bremer County Sheriff, Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Tripoli Ambulance and Fire.