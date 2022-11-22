Orange Glazed Carrots

1 1/2 lbs. baby carrots
1/2 c light brown sugar, packed
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
1 1/2 lbs. baby carrots
1/2 c light brown sugar, packed
1/2 tsp salt
1/8-1/4 tsp nutmeg
1 Tbsp butter
1/4 c orange marmalade or honey
1 Tbsp Grand Marnier (orange liqueur) or 1 Tbsp frozen orange juice concentrate
Directions:
In a medium-size saucepan, add carrots and enough water to cook. Cook over medium-high heat until tender. When cooked, pour off most of the water but RESERVE ABOUT 2/3 CUP.
In a small mixing bowl, combine sugar, nutmeg (if using), salt, butter, orange marmalade/honey, and orange liqueur/frozen concentrate.
Pour mixture over carrots. Then add reserved liquid; stir.
Let simmer for 4 to 5 minutes over low heat to thicken. Stir to avoid sticking.
Garnish with orange slices or wedges and serve.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High near 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.