May blew into Oelwein on Monday for P.E.O. Chapter CL. The Program Committee hosted the Founders’ Day gathering at the OCAD Office meeting room at 2 p.m. Oelwein’s P.E.O. Chapter was organized May 7, 1902. Decorations were “Welcome Spring” cups with yellow marigold flowers along with “May Basket” Cups with licorice handles with the traditional popcorn and sweets. Bright spring table service was used to serve delicious Revel and Almond bars, lemonade and iced tea to complete the celebration delicacies. Sue Johnson had also brought many program booklets from past years to be shared with members during the meeting.
President Diane King conducted the business meeting. Chaplain Linda Jensen shared devotions from Micah 6:6-8 along with the Lord’s Prayer. Minutes were read and approved by Recording Secretary Irene Stocks. The Treasurer’s report was given by Janet Hofmeyer. Diane King will be the delegate for the State P.E.O. Conference in Des Moines, June 2-4. Betty Blunt served as Corresponding Secretary and shared various communications plus information from “The Heart of P.E.O.”
Following the close of the business, Vice-President Mary Jellings, shared humorous stories of the Seven Founding Sisters from 1869 when P.E.O., began in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Activities occurring on the Iowa Wesleyan College Campus involving other young women’s groups, original members losing their membership pins, and various stories gave us some great laughs and caused us to wonder how this International Organization has survived more than 150 years. Our own CL Chapter has achieved 121 Years of Service to Women of all ages. Precious memories from each member were shared on their membership and the past members that left us with warm fuzzy feelings of gratitude for this amazing organization which has made us all proud and privileged to declare “I AM P.E.O.”
The next P.E.O. meeting for Chapter CL will be Monday, June 5, at 2 p.m. at the OCAD Office meeting room. Program will be “Oelwein Sesquicentennial Celebration” by Deb Howard. Hostesses will be Karen Bouska and Christina Holland.