A Fredericksburg man has died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Jerome Leach, 78, of Fredericksburg was a pedestrian in the roadway of Highway 18, just west of Falcon Drive, at approximately 4:45 p.m., when he was struck and killed by an eastbound 1999 Toyota Camry driven by Edmund Emerson, 85, of Cedar Rapids.
The State Patrol reports the accident remains under investigation. Assisting agencies included Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Chickasaw County EMS, Fredericksburg Fire & Rescue, S&T Towing, and Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home.