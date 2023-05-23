What the Poppy Means to Me
By Bryleigh Boutin
First Place
To me the poppy means remembrance and hope. When I think of the Poppy, I think of all the soldiers who have passed and sacrificed themselves for our country, I think of veterans, and I think of the poem, Flanders Field.
Flanders Field was written in May 1915 by John McCrae. He wrote this poem after his friend who had died after getting shot by a German Shell. Poppies grew by the soldiers’ graves and it was a beautiful sight!
The story of the Poppy was a very interesting one! After Flanders Field was written, Moina Michels read it and decided to sell Poppies and give them away for raising funds for disabled veterans. Soon after the Poppy became a symbol for veterans and soldiers.
My great grandpa was a WW2 veteran, he was a Navy Commander and he worked at the Pentagon for 10 years, when I see a poppy I think of him.
Memorial Day is coming up and when I think of Memorial Day the first things I think of are the Poppy, the Soldiers, and the Veterans.
Here I’m going to share a poem I wrote.
I see the Poppy,
Bright and red,
I remember their story,
Sad but hopeful.
I see the Poppy,
On Memorial Day,
At the store,
And sometimes at the parade.
The Poppy is a symbol,
Of hope and peace,
But also remembrance,
And that’s why I love the Poppy.
_______________________________
What the Poppy Means to Me
By Maci DeTemmerman
Second Place
To me the poppy means, hope, respect, peace, remembrance, and faith. Hope because it gave us hope. Respect because we need to respect those who died for us. Peace because it gave us peace within us. Remembrance because we can remember those who died for us. Faith because it gives us faith that we can get through whatever we may be going through.
In 1915 WWI was going on in Belgium. John McCrae wrote the poem In Flanders Field. John McCrae was inspired to write the poem because his American friend Alexis Helmer died in the war. Then in 1918 Moina Michels handed out fake poppies. Which started that we hand out poppies on Memorial Day. That’s what the poppy means to me.
_______________________________
What the Poppy Means to Me
By Sutton Smith
Third Place
What does the poppy mean to you? One thing I think of when I see the poppy is remembrance. Remembrance of the people who fought in World War One. I like to believe that the poppy is a symbol of happiness and peace. The poppy also represents all the people that have been killed in world war one.
Most things about the poppy flower have been inspired by the poem Flanders Field by John McCrae in 1915. This poem was very inspiring. Some people think the red color of the poppy represents the blood of the people that died in World War One. The poem Flanders Field says “short days ago we lived” meaning that the people that died in World War One might not have gotten to say bye to their families or tell them that they loved them because they died so soon. It’s very sad how many people died in World War One.
The poppies grew after a lot of people died. The poppy flower is very important. It also honors all of the people that fought in World War One. and all of the people that died and helped in world war one, The poppy flower makes me think that behind everything bad is always a little good.