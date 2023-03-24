Eleven youth from Fayette County recently attended the “On Their Own and Okay” program held at the NICC RAMS Center in Oelwein.
Michele Kelly, Fayette County Youth Coordinator, led this 6-hour 4-H youth development program that’s designed to strengthen skills in youth who may care for themselves and/or siblings during the afterschool hours for a limited time.
Throughout the day the youth were given hands on opportunities, scenarios to work through, proper hand washing activity and even how to prepare an easy snack.