Last Saturday, the annual Police Department’s Arresting Hunger event was joined by the Fire Department’s first Putting Out Hunger food drive in a little friendly competition. Police set up their cruiser at Fareway and firefighters, their firetruck at Dollar Fresh. The event was to see who could raise the most food donation items and cash for the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The final numbers are in according to the Oelwein Police Facebook page. Firefighters received 396 food items and $539 in cash donations. The cash was converted into Dollar Fresh gift cards for the Cupboard to acquire items needed to provide to the community they serve.
Police officers received 4,790 food item donations and $1,725 in cash donations. The cash donations were converted into Fareway gift cards for the Cupboard as well.
While there was some friendly ribbing, all agreed the true winner of this fun competition is the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard and those that they serve. In all fairness, this was the firefighters first year entering into the challenge. I’m willing to bet they are already working on plans to up their game for next year. Kudos to all our Public Safety members!
And they all say “thank you” to the community members for supporting such a great cause.
Cupboard Manager Nancy Meyer pointed out that in the photo on this page, there are large pallets of canned goods. They hold 4,800 cans of chicken noodle soup that Fareway donated that day! That’s a LOT of soup, but with the cold and flu season coming on, Nancy says they are now prepared. “We can always give out chicken noodle soup,” she remarked.
I got to thinking about ways to use chicken noodle soup if you don’t want it as plain soup.
You could add a flour and water slurry to thicken it, add a small can of chicken (drained) and serve it over biscuits or mashed potatoes. You could add ¾ can of water to the soup in a pan, bring it to bubbling and use the empty can to measure a canful of minute rice. Add the rice to the bubbling soup, cover and remove from the heat. Let it stand about 10 minutes until the rice absorbs the liquid and you have a tasty side dish with your supper. I used to make that often using a cream of chicken soup, but I think chicken noodle would work equally well.
I personally like soup with crackers in it and a toasted cheese (or bologna) sandwich on the side. That was always Saturday lunch at my grandma’s house when we were growing up.
Now on to today’s recipes. “What am I going to do with these leftover mashed potatoes,” said no one, ever, in my family. However, I am led to believe some may have more restraint over a bowl of mashed potatoes than my family shows. If that is the case, here is a tasty way to make a whole new dish out of yesterday’s taters.
Cheesy Mashed Potato Bake
2 c leftover mashed potatoes
1/4 c grated Mexican cheese mix
1/2 c breadcrumbs, dry (maybe a little less)
salt and pepper, to taste
1 pinch grated Mexican cheese mix
Set the over to 400°F. Mix together potatoes, 1/4 cup of each cheese, salt pepper, egg, and breadcrumbs.
Melt a pat of butter in a glass pie dish in the oven while it is preheating. This will keep potatoes from sticking and add flavor.
Place potato mixture in the dish and spread evenly.
Top with remaining pinches of cheeses.