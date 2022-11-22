Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Last Saturday, the annual Police Department’s Arresting Hunger event was joined by the Fire Department’s first Putting Out Hunger food drive in a little friendly competition. Police set up their cruiser at Fareway and firefighters, their firetruck at Dollar Fresh. The event was to see who could raise the most food donation items and cash for the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The final numbers are in according to the Oelwein Police Facebook page. Firefighters received 396 food items and $539 in cash donations. The cash was converted into Dollar Fresh gift cards for the Cupboard to acquire items needed to provide to the community they serve.

