WATERLOO — The National Cattle Congress Fair is accepting applications for their Fair Queen Contest, Sunday, July 16 at Electric Park. Applicants must be 16-21 years old as of Aug. 9 and be involved in a service organization activity.
The National Cattle Congress Fair Queen can be from any county in Iowa, since they represent a regional fair. They do not have to be a member of 4-H or FFA.
The National Cattle Congress Fair Queen is an ambassador for the fair, providing a positive personal growth opportunity by demonstrating their citizenship and leadership skills. The Queen represents the fair at the Iowa State Fair Queen Contest where over $10,000 in scholarships are available to participants.
The queen must be available to participate in activities at the National Cattle Congress Fair Sept. 20-24, as well as attend the Friends of NCC Barn Bash Aug. 26, assist with the new Little Miss Cattle Congress Contest Sept. 16, and possibly participate in Cedar Valley parades.
The application and further information is located at nationalcattlecongress.com under the “2023 NCC Fair” tab. Applications are due July 1.
The National Cattle Congress Fair will also be naming a 2023 Little Miss National Cattle Congress. This is a new event for girls aged 4-7 that will be held Saturday, Sept.16 at Electric Park, with the Little Miss coroneted at the fair the evening of Thursday, Sept. 21. More information will be announced later this month.
About National Cattle Congress
The National Cattle Congress is an annual five-day fair in Waterloo, that provides exciting entertainment, food, a carnival midway, and opportunities for both home arts and livestock entries by both youth and adults. The 2021 event attracted 90,000 people. More information about the fair can be found at nationalcattlecongress.com or on their Facebook page.