The Fairbank Public Library acknowledges recent contributions and memorials.
A donation to Summer Reading Program was made by John and Susan Frost
In Memory of Marcia Bankus — “Waiting Is Not Easy!” “Pigs Make Me Sneeze!” from John and Susan Frost,
“This is Where it Ends” from Adam, Julie, Sylvia and Weston Costello, “Facts about Eagles,” “The Not so Sleepy Owl,” “The Hummingbird Handbook,” “The Tooth Book,” “Scarlet the Hummingbird,” from her siblings: Rhonda Wagoner, Sondra Smith, Pam Anderon, Perry Goodenberger, and Marty Goodenberger.
In Memory of Barb Gipper — “The Golden Gloves,” from Rob and Sharon Maricle, “The Farewell Tour” from John and Susan Frost, “The Wedding Gift,” from Adam, Julie, Sylvia and Weston Costello.
In Memory of Marie Westphal — “The Best Summer” Adam, Julie, Sylvia and Weston Costello