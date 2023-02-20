FAIRBANK — Area residents recently gave memorials to the Fairbank Public Library in memory of loved ones, friends and neighbors. Here are the items added to the library’s shelves.
In memory of Sherry Duffy — “Really Good, Actually,” from Adam, Julie and Sylvia Costello
In memory of Howard Meaney — “Just the Nicest Couple” from Adam, Julie and Sylvia Costello
In memory of Darrel Cox — “The Power of Awe” from Adam, Julie and Sylvia Costello, “Send for Me” from Randy, Jodi and Carson Woods, “Dinosaurs Learn to be Kind” from Parkinson and Ryherd families, “Triple Cross” from Gary Fink, “The Blackout Book Club” from Mike and Sandy Tagtow
In memory of John Griese — “Rock Paper Scissors” and “3 Days to Live” from David and Patricia Chase
In memory of Laura Heilmann Ott — “Good Night, Sister” from David and Patricia Chase, “The Devine Donut Shop” from David and Patricia Ott
In memory of Dennis Lau — “Countdown to Midnight” from Gary Fink