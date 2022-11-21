Deb Howard, who directs Oelwein Chamber and Area Development, printed 100 recipe card sets for this year’s Treats, Streets and Avenues Recipe Collection event Thursday evening.
Over halfway through the three-hour event, she ran out.
It was the largest turnout so far, the fourth year holding the event. Several new businesses cooked samples and individuals tried the event for the first time.
“Next year we will be printing more (recipe sets),” Howard said, noting it was difficult to judge as they printed 100 in 2021 and had some left over. “We had left overs at all three previous years.”
Walking into the OCAD meeting room, several businesses and services located beyond downtown or without a storefront were set up: RISE Inc., Friends of MercyOne, the Oelwein Farmers Market, Arlington Place, Hairlines’ Jeanna Lumbus and Community Bank of Oelwein, in addition to OCAD — up front — and its Positively Oelwein committee.
Kathryn Stejskal, who manages the Oelwein Farmers Market, chatted with attendees about the butternut squash and caramelized onion galette she had made (recipe at end).
Marcia Wakeford chatted with Stejskal and greeted baby Mary Stejskal, who was lounging in a carrier on Mom.
RISE Day Hab participants Janet Campbell and Tom McMillan had helped make caramel puff corn for the event, and displayed the samples along with staff.
“It took a long time to make,” Campbell said. “(It) tasted good.”
Attendee Georgia Conner appeared to be enjoying the samples.
“I love the good tastes of all the winter foods,” Conner told the Daily Register. “It’s great Oelwein has this.”
Howard heard equally positive responses.
“Everybody enjoyed it. It was nice seeing the people walking around downtown and going into the stores,” Howard said.
This year, the weather was in the high to mid-20s with 10- to 15-mile-an-hour winds. After temperatures that ranged into the 70s as recently as Veterans Day, it took some bravery.
“They even commented, ‘It’s cold but this is worth it,’” Howard said.
Howard shared a comment she received from a person she said is new to town.
“What a fun event last night,” the person said. “I’ve been really impressed by how actively involved OCAD is in Oelwein. You all certainly make this a fun place to live.”
Howard continued, “We’re so happy that businesses take the opportunity to participate. It’s completely free other than the recipe they make.”
“It gets people downtown.”
“It’s nice to have people go into businesses they’ve never been into before,” Howard said, noting several people tried the event for the first time, including new businesses.
A few businesses took the opportunity for retail promotion, offering open houses or sales. Some offered samples of beverages for sale in-store.
The business didn’t have to be a chamber member to participate.
“There’s a few things we allow everybody to do to give people a taste of what OCAD does,” Howard said.
COMING UP NEXT:
Some of the activities at Olde Tyme Christmas on Dec. 2 are open to non-chamber-member businesses. Non-members can decorate a tree for the Christmas tree walk and business window decorating contest, and can enter the parade.
This may be another effective time for a retail open house, per Howard.
“For Olde Tyme Christmas, we encourage the stores to be open so they can get people in. It may depend on what type of offerings they have,” she said.
Businesses offering seasonal decorations and gifts, Howard observed, have tended to see success during this event.