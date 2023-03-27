Spring is here, hopefully, and the upcoming Spring American Red Cross Blood Drive is set for Monday, April 17, 12:30-5:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Independence.
The American Red Cross is urging persons to donate due to the extreme shortage that continues. As with previous blood drives, it is important that donors schedule an appointment in order to help manage the flow of donors. Homemade cookies and refreshments await each donor.
To schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross App, call 1-800-733-2767, contact RedCrossBlood.org, or call Vicki at 319-334-6520. Persons can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing the RapidPass online on donation day at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass. It is easy to do.
The demand and need for blood doesn’t take a vacation. Persons are encouraged to make time to donate blood April 17, if at all possible, with new donors encouraged to give it a try. The many loyal donors are very much appreciated. Persons can donate every 56 days.