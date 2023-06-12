BROOKINGS, South Dakota — South Dakota State University announces Caroline Reyner of Independence, is being recognized for academic excellence with inclusion to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester.
Reyner is a student in SDSU's Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.
More than 3,000 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the spring 2023 semester at SDSU.
To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Courses that were taken at other South Dakota institutions this term are included. A minimum of 12 credits within the 100-699 course range must be taken.