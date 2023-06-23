OELWEIN — Norman “Butch” and Coral (Williams) Robinson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Norman and Coral were married June 29, 1963, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank. Her sister Stacy Williams was maid-of-honor, with Rosemary Napoli and Sharon Robinson as bridesmaids. Best man was Bob Corcoran, with Charlie Corcoran and Jerry Corcoran as attendants. Jerry Bayness and Jim Leehey were ushers.
The Robinsons are parents of four children, Jeff (deceased), Tom (Alicia) of Marion, Brett (Gina) of Decorah, and Lisa (Mark) Olson of Oelwein. Completing their family are seven grandchildren, Courtney, Skye, Megan, Tia, Lincoln, Zachary and Nathaniel, and two great-grandchildren, Abigail and Ayden.
Cards are welcome and can be sent to the couple at 116 5th St. NW, Oelwein, IA 50662.