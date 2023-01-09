Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CEDAR FALLS – The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council announces applications have opened for the STEM Scale-Up Program which provides educators and students throughout the state with access to exemplary STEM educational opportunities.

These programs are some of the top in the nation and offer a diverse range of STEM activities to nearly 100,00 students each year. The application period for the STEM Scale-Up Program closes At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

