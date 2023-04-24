LaVern Schrader was recently presented with a 50-year of continuance membership certificate to the Maynard Legion Post 245.
LaVern graduated from West Central High School with the class of 1967 and enlisted into the Navy in 1969 to avoid being drafted. LaVern took his basic training and field medical training in San Diego, California. The following year was spent in Viet Nam and later returning to the Great Lakes Naval Hospital for the next six months.
Later he was assigned to the USS New Port News ship at North Fork, Virginia, spending time in the Atlantic and Europe. The ship was later deployed to Viet Nam and after a gun explosion on board, the ship was ordered back to North Fork. LaVern was discharged from the Navy in February of 1973 at North Fork.
After completing his military duties LaVern used the GI Bill to study at Kirkwood College, University of Iowa, and later graduating from UCLA studying mortuary science. He spent 38 years as a license embalmer in Bakersfield, California.
At the present time he spends his winters working in Bakersfield and his summers residing in Peosta. Currently he is studying Iowa law to be certified as an Iowa embalmer. Maynard Post 245 congratulates and thanks LaVern for his 50 years of membership.