MANCHESTER — Amidst the chaos as freshmen.
Absorbing. Calculating. Participating.
Wapsie Valley’s 2019 Class 1A volleyball runner-up trophy sits in the large, front-facing trophy case as one walks into the high school, next to a list of team members on that Warriors squad.
Emma Jones, Hannah Knight, Sydney Matthias and Kalvyn Rosengarten.
The quartet missed the 2020 1A state tournament because of a COVID-19 case a teammate came down with after a regional championship victory. They and classmate Macy Ott missed the 2021 2A tournament after falling in a 2A regional championship.
They were in the center of the team dogpile Wednesday at West Delaware as the Warriors beat Beckman Catholic in the Class 2A Region 6 championship, 25-20, 25-13, 25-15, to clinch a third regional title in four seasons and end their careers at state.
Oh, and Wapsie beat the Trailblazers one year to the round that Beckman knocked them from the 2A tournament.
“Revenge,” Matthias said. “We lost in five in a really tough game last year to that team. And I just feel so proud of everybody for coming up.
“We got revenge.”
Wapsie (40-4) also collected its best win total since 2007.
“Last year was tough on everybody because it meant so much for us to have those seniors,” Ott said. “We lost them, but we built back up.”
Head coach Austin Shepherd noted part of the build-up came in the past three days. Junior middle blocker Reagan Barnes injured her knee in the regional semifinal and is out for the duration. In her stead, freshman Grace Mullihan came in Monday and earned the start Wednesday.
“Especially to have a teammate down, and put another teammate in that’s new, and this late in the season when you need to be on your game,” he beamed as his eyes twinkled. “They did so awesome. It was such a great team effort.”
Mullihan made three kills Wednesday — one for a 6-5 first-set lead, one for an 11-8 first-set lead and one for a 7-5 third-set advantage. Consecutive Knight kills later brought the lead to 9-6, and yet another Knight kill ended a short three-point run for a 17-11 lead. It grew to eight (20-12) as the Trailblazers (28-11) racked up a couple errors.
Beckman staved off elimination, pushing a 24-12 deficit to 24-15 as Wapsie mishit the ball twice and Jenna Lansing dropped a block.
But Knight’s block of a kill attempt hit the floor, and then she and her teammates did.
“Everyone stepped into their role tonight and we played as a whole team,” she said as her classmates nodded.
Added Jones, “Tonight was the best we’ve played in a long time. We all stepped into our roles, played to the best of our abilities.”
Mullihan wasn’t the only freshman on the floor. Taylor Buhr has contributed from day one, and walked off the court with 13 digs, nine kills and an ace.
“We told (this year’s) freshmen, ‘Hey, we were in this position, too,’” Matthias said. “Gave them a rundown of our emotions going into it to help them through (Wednesday).”
Patience was preached after a second-set win in which the Warriors rallied from a 7-3 deficit to lead 10-8, then 13-10 and 16-10. Custom continued as Shepherd shepherded his team out into the hallway after each frame.
“We didn’t want to walk out there sleeping because we had two sets in the bag,” Knight said of the pre-third set get-together. “We needed to go out and dominate.”
Added Jones, “We knew they weren’t going to roll over for us … they wanted it as much as we did.”
Knight led the way with 12 kills and added 18 digs and a block. Matthias contributed 30 assists, 11 digs, four kills and three aces. Jones garnered 23 digs and six assists.
Junior middle Anna Curley dropped seven kills, three blocks and two block assists.
Now the seniors have a chance to add to their legacy.
“See you in Iowa City,” Matthias said.
“Coralville,” Jones said.
Matthias’ response: “Oh, OK. See you in Coralville.”