Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

VBWV2ARegional2022

Wapsie Valley poses with the 2022 Class 2A state qualifier banner after sweeping Beckman Catholic, 25-20, 25-13, 25-15 on Wednesday at West Delaware in Manchester.

 Gidal Kaiser | Oelwein Daily Register

MANCHESTER — Amidst the chaos as freshmen.

Absorbing. Calculating. Participating.

Tags

Trending Food Videos