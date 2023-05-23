The Oelwein Senior Dining Center serves hot lunches every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the mealsite located in the V.F.W. Post 1725, at 120 N. Frederick Ave. The meals are provided through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A). Older adults may take part in the meals by reservation made the previous serving day by calling, 319-239-8019, by 9 a.m.

The June menu is as follows:

Friday, June 2

BBQ pork rib patty w/bun, baked beans, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit and milk

Monday, June 5

Beef patty w/gravy, whipped potatoes, Capri vegetable blend, pudding and fruit drink

Wednesday, June 7

Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, frosted cake, fruit drink

Friday, June 9

Ham rotini casserole, carrots, broccoli, baked cookie and milk

Monday, June 12

Meatloaf patty, onion gravy, whipped potatoes, Capri vegetable blend, baked cookie and milk

Wednesday, June 14

Tater tot casserole, whole kernel corn, wheat bread w/margarine, warm applesauce, fruit drink

Friday, June 16 (Father’s Day Meal)

Glazed ham, Delmonico potatoes, parslied carrots, frosted brownie and fruit drink

Monday, June 19

The mealsite is closed today

Wednesday, June 21

Salisbury beef w/gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, multi grain bread w/margarine, strawberry applesauce and fruit drink

Friday, June 23

Chicken a-la-king, egg noodles, green beans, warm pineapple tidbits and milk

Monday, June 26

Polish sausage w/hot dog bun, cabbage w/sauerkraut, green beans, fresh seasonal fruit and fruit drink

Wednesday, June 28

Lemon pepper chicken, rice, diced beets, applesauce and fruit drink

Friday, June 30

Pork loin w/brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green peas, raspberry cheesecake pudding and milk.

