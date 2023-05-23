The Oelwein Senior Dining Center serves hot lunches every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the mealsite located in the V.F.W. Post 1725, at 120 N. Frederick Ave. The meals are provided through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A). Older adults may take part in the meals by reservation made the previous serving day by calling, 319-239-8019, by 9 a.m.
The June menu is as follows:
Friday, June 2
BBQ pork rib patty w/bun, baked beans, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit and milk
Monday, June 5
Beef patty w/gravy, whipped potatoes, Capri vegetable blend, pudding and fruit drink
Wednesday, June 7
Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, frosted cake, fruit drink
Friday, June 9
Ham rotini casserole, carrots, broccoli, baked cookie and milk
Monday, June 12
Meatloaf patty, onion gravy, whipped potatoes, Capri vegetable blend, baked cookie and milk
Wednesday, June 14
Tater tot casserole, whole kernel corn, wheat bread w/margarine, warm applesauce, fruit drink
Friday, June 16 (Father’s Day Meal)
Glazed ham, Delmonico potatoes, parslied carrots, frosted brownie and fruit drink
Monday, June 19
The mealsite is closed today
Wednesday, June 21
Salisbury beef w/gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, multi grain bread w/margarine, strawberry applesauce and fruit drink
Friday, June 23
Chicken a-la-king, egg noodles, green beans, warm pineapple tidbits and milk
Monday, June 26
Polish sausage w/hot dog bun, cabbage w/sauerkraut, green beans, fresh seasonal fruit and fruit drink
Wednesday, June 28
Lemon pepper chicken, rice, diced beets, applesauce and fruit drink
Friday, June 30
Pork loin w/brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green peas, raspberry cheesecake pudding and milk.