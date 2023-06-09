The week of June 11-17 is National Flag Week. Flag Day is Wednesday, June 14. It commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, which was done by the second continental congress of the United States.
“One Nation Under God with Liberty and Justice for All.” Flag Day is not a national holiday such as Memorial Day or the Fourth of July and does not receive the celebratory notice and myriad of events nationwide.
The Wilder Memorial Museum is proud to display the bicentennial quilt which was made by the members of the Strawberry Point Woman’s Club, 1975-76. It is a magnificent quilt of craftsmanship and artistry.
It portrays the Stars and Stripes’ historic message in a warm and unpretentious manner. Each embroidered and stitched block has a specific historic story to tell. Sixteen members worked on it.
The “Iowa Flag,” 1847-1848: After the admission of Iowa to the Union, in December 1846, the 29th star was added to the United States flag. The same act of Congress in 1818 that established the number of stripes also ordered a new star to be added to the flag on the Fourth of July following the date on which a new state joined the Union.
This 29 star flag was used until 1848 when Wisconsin became the 30th state to join the Union. Before 1912, the position of the stars had never been decided by a Congressional action so a great variety of designs or patterns appeared.
A conservative estimate of the hours it took to design, sew, and quilt the finished bicentennial quilt was 400 hours!