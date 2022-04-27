Oelwein High School Class of 2022 member Logan Cockerham plans to attend Upper Iowa University to major in financial management to become a financial manager or advisor.
He is the son of Steve and Sheri Cockerham.
He has been involved in football, wrestling and track. He also was in the musical, Show Choir, individual speech and group speech. Track was his favorite activity.
He was awarded Football 2nd Team Academic Achievement.
Cockerham made it to State twice for individual speech. He also was a member of the Oelwein wrestling team that won its home wrestling tournament for the first time in years and of the football team that snapped its homecoming game losing streak, defeating North Fayette Valley 30-15 in 2020.
Logan’s favorite memories, however, include being a part of the team that made it to round 2 of the playoffs for football his junior year and singing karaoke on the way home.