Oelwein Class of 2022 member Molly Trumblee plans to attend Grand View University in Des Moines. She will major in nursing with a minor in psychology. She also will continue her volleyball career as a Viking.
She is the daughter of Tyler and Amie Trumblee and sister to Mitchell and Mia Trumblee.
Some of her high school honors include: a Whatever It Takes Award, North Iowa Cedar League all-conferenc e honorable Mention (volleyball), Oelwein Daily Register All Area Honorable Mention (volleyball), and she’s a National Honor Society treasurer.
Other activities she’s been active in include tennis, archery and Annual.
Her favorite activity is volleyball because she made friends with whom she made memories throughout high school.