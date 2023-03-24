Do you do spring cleaning? Do you like to tweak arrangements in your home to give them a fresh appearance? The Wilder Memorial Museum is receiving tasteful and interesting updates thanks to the skills and talent of several board members.
Board member Jennifer Richmond has worked wonders with our mannequins. She has turned them into hostesses in the museum’s parlor, formal dining room, lady’s sitting room, and the pioneer kitchen. Jennifer has used her experience and expertise in working with many types of materials and costumes for dolls to restore and help the mannequins put their “best foot forward.”
Board members, Annes Kenny and Sue Fenton, have cleaned the geological cabinets getting them ready to put the geodes, fossils, shells, and rock collections back in place. Natasha Andersen has checked and helped with specific names of many pieces of these collections. They will soon be placed back into the cabinets.Those cabinets were donated by the Masonic Temple.
Annes and Sue are also working with the two cabinets donated by Don and Marilyn Fredrick. The cabinets contain military artifacts. The first cabinet features items from the Revolutionary War, Spanish American War, and the Civil War. The second cabinet contains items from World War I, World War II, Korean and Viet Nam wars.
There is space to include items from the past 20 years of the Middle East Conflict. If you have some small items from the Middle East Conflict that you would like to loan the museum, please let us know. (We don’t have room for large pieces.)
The stories that come with the military pieces are extremely important and meaningful. We would appreciate having that information to share also.