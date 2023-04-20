The Hazleton Fontana Cemetery will be cleaned of all old floral decorations from the past season at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 28. If anyone has decorations they wish to keep, they must be removed before the Friday clean up.
After this date new decorations may be placed on graves. Remember no glass may be used as decorations. All decorations need to be placed on the cement edges of the stone or hung on a shepherd’s hook. Following these regulations helps keep the cemetery looking its best and allows mowers to do their job.