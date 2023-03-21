The Tuesday Tourist Club met on Tuesday, March 14, at the Oelwein Public Library. Barb Sanders and Sheila Bryan were the hostesses.
Ruth Lau and Linda Potter led the discussion of the book “How Lucky” by Will Leitch. How Lucky is the unforgettable story of a fiercely resilient young man named Daniel who is grappling with a physical disability. This coming-of-age novel showcased Daniel’s efforts to solve a mystery which was unfolding right outside his door.
Will Leitch wrote the novel as a rock-steady narrative instead of one that would have sugarcoated Daniel’s inner world or the outer world’s hardships. He bridged the gap between the readers and Daniel’s unique point of view in the narrative – and in life.
The book was written to raise questions about how to remain true to oneself rather than becoming what happens to and around them. By steeling one’s resolve, a person can get a chance to appreciate life and say proudly that they have lived, loved, and been loved. The members of the group enjoyed a spirited discussion of this interesting book.
Following the book discussion, Linda Potter, vice president, presided over the business meeting. Barb Sanders, treasurer, and Vivian Rourke, secretary, gave their reports.
The group will be awarding a scholarship to a graduating senior at Awards Night on May 17, at the Oelwein Williams Center for the Arts.
The election of officers will take place at the April 11 meeting. The installation of those officers will take place at the May 9 meeting.
Wonderful St. Patrick’s Day refreshments and table decorations were provided by the hostesses.
The next meeting will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Oelwein Public Library. Marlene Doyle and Linda Ridihalgh will lead the discussion of the book “Ice in the Bedroom” by P.G. Wodehouse. Hostesses will be Mary Jellings and Shari Miller.