Oelwein P.E.O. Chapter CL met Monday evening, June 19, at the Maynard Public Library with 10 members in attendance. President Diane King called the meeting to order at 7:10 p.m. Betty Blunt served as recording secretary. Reading from the Bible, Chaplain Linda Jensen shared several verses entitled Adversity and Joy.
Delegate Diane King told of attending P.E.O. State Convention, “I am P.E.O”, in Des Moines June 3-4. P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization dedicated to empowering women through education.
Nearly 375 women from around the state attended the event while learning how members’ donations have supported young women through the International Peace Scholarship, Cottey College, the Scholar award, the Program for Continuing Education, the Educational Loan Fund, Iowa P.E.O Project Fund, and the P.E.O. Star Scholarship. These awards ranged from $2,000 - $6,500, sometimes as a one-time gift or some awards are renewed each year.
Wonderful examples the philanthropic work include: The Iowa P.E.O Project Fund awarded 108 grants totaling over $505,498 to needy Iowans in 2022-2023. The applicants attending Cottey College were awarded $90,000 during the past year. P.E.O chapters throughout the state donated $456,834 for these special awards.
Karla Grennan presented the program “Ring and Blings” sharing a collection of rings and stories of their importance. She gained lots of information about rings by visiting with Tammy Benter at VanDenover Jewelry, and also added her personal touch. She reminded us that rings are the unbroken circle representative of eternity.
Karla told of many rings and their significance: wedding and engagement, birthstone, graduation, sports, promise, anniversary, mother’s rings, necklaces, and pins, organizations, etc. Rings can represent the many journeys in our lives. The members showed special rings and jewelry they had brought and shared stories and memories of them.
Following the meeting, refreshments were served by Karla Grennan and Diane King.
The next meeting will be Monday, July 10 at the home of Mary Jellings. A 5:30 p.m. potluck will begin the evening. Elaine Vande Vorde will present the program “Birds and Poetry.”