Posts rally as they face challenges ahead
Johnson’s Restaurant & Hall in Elkader was the venue for the newly reorganized Department of Iowa 9th District Spring Convention. The reorganization effort was finalized April 22 with the election of new officers within the 9th District.
Previously, the 9th District was comprised of 10 posts – New Albin, Lansing, Waukon, Decorah, Oelwein, Independence, Manchester, New Vienna, as well as two posts in Dubuque. The restructuring saw Independence, Manchester, New Vienna and the Dubuque posts move south into the 2nd District.
Several other posts merged into the 9th District from the old 3rd District that was to the west. These included: Cresco, Nashua, Alta Vista, Tripoli, Readlyn, Waverly, Cedar Falls, and Waterloo.
Saturday’s voting saw the installation of three Oelwein Post 1725 members into elected offices for the upcoming year. Chuck Geilenfeld will serve as 9th District Commander, Jeff Hughes will perform the duties of district Quartermaster and Adjunct, while Dale Steen is to serve as a 1-year trustee. Hughes was already serving as the district chairman for the Voice of Democracy (VOD), Patriots Pen (PP), and Teacher of the Year contests.
Taking the helm among challenging times
The trio will be serving during a challenging time for the VFW organization. The organization is facing a decline in membership nationwide with the passing of Vietnam era veterans. Posts located all over the state are striving to attract new eligible veterans of foreign wars from both the Gulf War and War on Terrorism periods of service.
The aging membership also struggles with the implementation of modern technology and methods in the form of computers and social media. Newer members not only help boost the membership rolls, but they are also more acquainted with the use of newer technologies.
The recent COVID pandemic dealt a serious blow to the interaction and involvement of VFW post members in community activities. The same factor of age hindered many members as they isolated from the threat of the virus. The last year has seen them slowly regaining ground in their outreach and involvement foothold in their local communities.
Guest speaker looks to the future—rallies members
At Saturday’s event the featured guest speaker was Chief of Staff for the VFW Department of Iowa Russell Saffell. He attended the meeting as a representative for the VFW Department of Iowa. Saffell serves on Senator Chuck Grassley’s staff for matters related to veteran issues.
It was no surprise that the need for members topped the list of topics. He shared that 13 million members have been lost in the last ten years. He addressed the decline in membership by challenging those present to better understand what it was that young veterans were looking for in an organization to which they would consider devoting time and energy to.
Saffell strongly encouraged members to try to attend the upcoming state convention in Des Moines in early June. He reminded members that if they were not there, they would have no say in the adoption of policies that affect them and their posts.
In a follow-up interview with Saffell on Sunday afternoon via email he elaborated by saying, “We have been engaged in the longest war in American history in Iraq and Afghanistan. Never before have there been so many eligible veterans for the VFW, but where are they, and what can the VFW do to embrace them? Today’s war veterans are often more focused on work, health, and family. Their social existence does not stray too far from these categories. Today’s VFW looks very much like the VFW of 50 years ago, and so do the majority of our members, that is those that have not passed on.
“The VFW is going through a major transformative period right now. Our mission, to be the premier organization for supporting Veterans and their families, is unwavering, but VFW Posts all across Iowa, the U.S. and the world, are revitalizing not only their facilities, but also their mindset on how we accomplish our mission.
“The VFW national organization is embracing modern technology, for tracking community service, scholarships, Veteran and family outreach and more. They are encouraging Posts to utilize social media and to implement local marketing campaigns for VFW sponsored events in their communities.
“Unfortunately, in many Iowa Posts, these concepts are foreign to our older members, and the desire to learn new and sometimes complex functions is lost on veterans who just want to enjoy their golden years. Unfortunately, this places us in a catch 22 situation, where we must adapt to attract new younger members, but we need younger members to help us adapt.
“The future of the VFW is bright, and I have no doubt that we will be there for the future generations of Veterans. Change is hard, but I have seen many VFW Posts and members going above and beyond to rebrand their local VFW and are reigniting the proverbial torch of American patriotism in their communities, throughout Iowa, and our great nation!”
Community outreach continues
As the 9th District VOD, PP essay and Teacher of the Year contest chairman, Hughes has been making efforts to inform local school districts about the opportunities that are available for both senior high and junior high school students to compete for college scholarship money through the submission of essays.
These contests involve a series of local, regional district, state, and finally national judging competitions. More information is available from Hughes who can be reached by email at jeffhughes1725@gmail.com.
Hughes points out, “These essay contests are a great way to encourage young people to share what they think about our country. We are interested in having folks volunteer to judge these essays later on this fall in November. They can contact me for more information on that.
“The theme for this year’s VOD contest is ‘What are the greatest attributes of our Democracy?’ and the Patriots Pen contest is centered on ‘How are you inspired by America?’ I believe these are some great questions for our young people to mull over!”
The 9th District will hold its fall meeting Saturday, Sept. 23, in Decorah at the Decorah VFW Post 1977 hall.