Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The high-visibility enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, runs from Aug. 17 to Sept. 5. During this period, local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for impaired driving.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Region 7 is partnering with the State Highway Safety Offices in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska, in addition to state and local law enforcement to emphasize the importance of driving sober and saving lives on America’s roads.

Tags

Trending Food Videos