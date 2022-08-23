The high-visibility enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, runs from Aug. 17 to Sept. 5. During this period, local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for impaired driving.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Region 7 is partnering with the State Highway Safety Offices in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska, in addition to state and local law enforcement to emphasize the importance of driving sober and saving lives on America’s roads.
Increased state and national messages about the dangers of driving high or drunk, coupled with law enforcement and increased officers on the road, aim to drastically reduce impaired driving on the nation’s roadways.
According to NHTSA, 11,654 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2020—and 760 in the region alone. In 2020, one person was killed every 45 minutes in a drunk-driving crash in the U.S. Therefore, local law enforcement is working to remind drivers that driving high or drunk is not only illegal but also a matter of life and death. As you head out to the Labor Day festivities, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
During the 2020 Labor Day holiday period, there were 530 crash fatalities nationwide. Forty-six percent of those fatalities involved drivers who had been drinking.
Ensure you and your friends elect a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely. Persons who see a drunk driver on the road should contact local law enforcement.