Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel met Tuesday morning, June 6, at the Sugar Shack bakery, Oelwein’s newest business.
Owner Kelli Christensen spoke to the group about her journey in opening a business. The Sugar Shack is open daily and boasts a lovely seating area with a fireplace, along with several tables/chairs, and a large room in the back of the bakery. She is currently selling various pastries, donuts, coffee, tea, and ice cream.
She gradually plans to add pies, cakes, and small lunches. Groups are encouraged to meet in the back room of the business. She also will rent out the back room for small gatherings, birthday parties, baby and wedding showers, and family events.
A cooking class for youngsters will be a feature for the bakery in the future as well. The Sugar Shack has a Facebook page where people can check out the various specials of the day or week.
Following her presentation, the group enjoyed various goodies from the Sugar Shack while visiting socially.
The group will not meet during July and August but will resume in September. Meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. Officers are Charlene Stocker, president; Linda Potter, vice-president; and Vivian Rourke/Kathy Adams, co-treasurers.
All area retired school personnel are invited and encouraged to attend.